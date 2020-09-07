Manhattan business owner and resident vows to stay

Many people are moving out of New York City in droves but leaving the city was never an option for Nick Feffer.

"I'm born and bred in Manhattan," Feffer said. "In my whole life, I've never considered living anywhere else."

The father of two says he temporarily left for college and law school but was always drawn right back to the place he considers home. He plans on staying here long term because of his job and his family, even though COVID-19 has changed life in the big city.

"I have a son that's going into the 10th grade," Feffer said. "All of his friends are here and he doesn't want to be displaced, and I really believe that the city's coming back."

Feffer is the president of Custom F/X, a home automation company in Midtown Manhattan. He told FOX 5 NY that unlike for restaurants and tourism, his business has actually been booming since the beginning of the pandemic.

"They need more technology, cool toys, movie theaters, all the bells and whistles," Feffer said.

He also said that Manhattan has an energy and excitement he won't be able to find anywhere else.

"A lot of people will see opportunity in the fact that people are leaving and be able to buy real estate at depressed prices," he said. "And with mortgage rates being low, hopefully, it will bring out a whole new crop of people that want to try it out."

As the economy slowly rebounds and schools reopen, Feffer said he hopes New York can eventually get back to some sense of normalcy. After all, he said he believes the city has a strength and vitality that can overcome any obstacle.