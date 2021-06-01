Man wanted in string of violent Queens subway robberies

The NYPD is looking for a man wanted for several violent subway robberies in Queens.

The first attack took place at around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021. The NYPD says a 60-year-old man was inside the 179 Street and Jamaica Avenue Subway Station "F" line. The attacker grabbed him from behind and threw him down the stairs. He then pulled out a knife and took the victim's wallet.

The victim suffered a concussion and cut over his right eye.

The second incident happened on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at around 6 p.m. inside the Sutphin Boulevard Subway Station "F" line.

The man allegedly approached the 56-year-old male victim and asked for money. When the victim refused, he pulled out a screwdriver, pushed the victim against the wall, and kicked him in the leg. He then grabbed the man's wallet and took off.

Another incident took place just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021. A 67-year-old man was inside the 169 Street Subway Station "F" line when the man asked him for money.

Police say that when the victim refused, the man pushed him to the ground and forcibly removed his wallet before taking off.

The NYPD released a video and photo of the man wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say all calls are confidential.