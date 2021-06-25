Man used jumper cables to assault security guard who confronted him: Cops

article

A security guard at a gift shop in the Bronx was assaulted with jumper cables by a man who had attempted to leave without paying for items, said police.

The incident occurred on June 3 at about 3:40 p.m. at the J&J Gift & Discount Shop in Parkchester.

The suspect walked out of the store with $46 worth of merchandise when the security guard confronted the man and a struggle ensued.

The suspect went to his vehicle, grabbed jumper cables and struck the 54-year-old guard repeatedly over his body, said cops. He was not seriously injured.

The man and a passenger took off in a maroon Nissan Murano SUV with a New Jersey license plate ending in MYY.

The pair headed northbound along Metropolitan Avenue.

The suspect was described as a male with a dark complexion, approximately 6'0" tall with short black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.