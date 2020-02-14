Man tags NYPD vehicle parked in the Bronx

Police unions are outraged after a vandal spraypainted 'Help Us' on a police vehicle in the middle of the day on a Bronx street. The incident was caught on camera.

It happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the corner of River Ave. and E. 153 St., a few blocks away from Yankee Stadium.

The NYPD is calling the incident "criminal mischief" and says no one has been arrested.

The Police Benevolent Association tweeted out the video saying: "Our elected leaders have sent a clear message: the cops are on their own. And now the criminals and anti-police agitators are laughing as our city slides downhill, fast."

The incident comes after the recent shooting of two NYPD officers in what police officials have called "assassination attempts."

On Thursday a source told FOX 5 NY that someone with confidential information told police that another person might be planning an attempt to shoot a police officer on patrol.

The New York City police unions have been vocal about criminal justice reforms that have prevented judges from setting bail for some crimes.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea also blamed the changes to an increase in crime in the city.