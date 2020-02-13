NYPD investigating threats against officers on patrol

Police officers across New York City are on high alert this evening after what officials are calling two assassination attempts against officers last weekend in the Bronx.

“I think that this is a scary incident, and I think that we need to make the adjustments in accordance with protecting the society we live in in New York,” said Dr. Darrin Porcher, a former NYPD Lieutenant.

A source told FOX 5 NY that a confidential information in the Bronx told police that someone might attempt to shoot a police officer on patrol again, specifically an officer with the 41st Precinct.

An alert from Ed Mullins, President of the Sergeants Benevolent Association was tweeted and sent out to police commands on Thursday telling them to be vigilant and alert. Detectives are investigating the confidential information’s claim.

A second source told FOX 5 NY that another alert was sent out to all police precincts, telling officers that “although there are no specific threats against the Department, members of the service must remain vigilant on post and when responding to calls.”

The alert also told officers to “remain aware of their surroundings a tall times, especially when utilizing their department cell phones in the field,” and reads that desk officers in all commands “will ensure that a station house security post is assigned and staffed at all times.”

Advertisement

Paul DiGiacomo, President of the Detective’s Endowment Association sent FOX 5 NY a statement that read in part: “We live in dangerous times where those in blue must remain vigilant, protect themselves at all times, and do what they are trained to do when met with deadly physical force – stop the threat.”

DiGiacomo also urged elected officials to fix current bail reform laws.