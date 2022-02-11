Man rips sneaker off woman's foot at Brooklyn subway station

The NYPD was searching for the man who ripped a sneaker off a woman's foot inside a subway station in Brooklyn.

The victim was going up the street staircase at Grand Army Plaza at about 11:05 a.m. on Feb. 9 when the man grabbed the 47-year-old woman's sneaker off her left foot, said police.

The suspect ran into the train station, jumped the turnstile and onto a train.

The woman did not suffer any injuries.

The suspect was described as a male, black, 20 to 30 years old, 5'10", 220lbs. He was last seen wearing a gray knit cap, a gray vest, a blue sweater, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or on CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.