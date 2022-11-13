Expand / Collapse search

Long Island man stabs roommate in an argument over loud music

Frank Liguori is accused of stabbing a roommate over his music's volume. article

LONG ISLAND - A Long Island man is accused of stabbing his roommate in an argument over loud music.

Nassau County Police say it happened around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday in Bellmore.

According to detectives, the 31-year-old victim was playing music in his apartment when a roommate complained about the volume.

The argument escalated and Frank Liguori, 61, of Bellmore, allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest.

The victim went to the 7-11 on Merrick Road to find assistance.  Police were notified and Liguori was arrested without incident.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Liguori is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.  He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday in Hempstead.
 