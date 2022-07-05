Man stabbed to death in NYC park

article

A man who was sleeping was stabbed to death early Tuesday in a Manhattan park. The NYPD says it happened around 4:40 a.m. at Hudson River Park in the West Village.

New York City Police responded to a 911 call of a man stabbed at West Street and Christopher Street. Officers found a 34-year-old man with a stab wound to the torso. EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced deceased.

Further investigation revealed the man was sleeping in a park at the location when he was stabbed to the stomach.

Police don't know why he was targeted.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

The man's identity has not been released because the family still needed to be notified.

The killing came after a violent 4th of July in the city.

At least 10 people were shot across New York City on the holiday. Three of the victims died, including a 62-year-old man who died in a triple shooting in the Bronx.

Two men were also killed in a triple shooting at a Brooklyn Bodega.