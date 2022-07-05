3 shot in Bronx, 1 dies

A 62-year-old Bronx man died in a triple shooting on July 4th. The NYPD says it happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Prospect Ave.

Officers responded to a 911 call and found John Edwards with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS rushed him to Saint Barnabas Hospital but it was too late to save his life.

A 23-year-old man was also shot in the leg. A 26-year-old was shot in the right arm. Both of them were also taken to Saint Barnabas for treatment. New York City Police say there have been no arrests in the shooting.

At least 10 people were shot across New York City on July 4th. Three of the victims died.

Two men were killed in a triple shooting at a Brooklyn Bodega.

Four people who were enjoying a July 4th cookout in the Springfield Gardens section of Queens were hit by gunfire.