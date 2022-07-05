4 people shot at Queens holiday cookout

Four people who were enjoying a July 4th cookout in the Springfield Gardens section of Queens were hit by gunfire.

The NYPD says it happened around 10:15 p.m. on 137th Ave. The group was having a BBQ cookout when at least one person opened fire on the group.

One man was shot in the shoulder and two other men and a woman were shot in the foot. The victims told New York City Police that they hear shots and then felt pain.

EMS took them to Jamaica Hospital. They were all listed in stable condition.

The shooter or shooters got away and New York City police did not have any descriptions of the suspects.

At least 10 people were shot across New York City on July 4th. Three of the victims died, including a 62-year-old man who died in a triple shooting in the Bronx.

Two men were also killed in a triple shooting at a Brooklyn Bodega.