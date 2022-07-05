Deadly shooting at Brooklyn Bodega

Two men were killed in a triple shooting at a Brooklyn Bodega on July 4th.

The NYPD says it happened around 11:30 p.m. in East New York. Officers responded to a 911 call of a man shot. When they got there they found the victim dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the torso and a 23-year-old was shot in the neck. EMS rushed them to Brookdale hospital. The 23-year-old died and the 18-year-old was in critical condition.

New York City Police said they took a man into custody at the scene but the investigation was continuing. There was no word on any charges.

The identities of the victims were not released until their families could be notified.

At least 10 people were shot across New York City on July 4th. Three of the victims died, including a 62-year-old man who died in a triple shooting in the Bronx.

Four people were also shot at a Queens holiday cookout.