Man stabbed to death in Brooklyn: NYPD

article

The NYPD is investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.

Police say they found Kerwin Cox, 35, lying unconscious and unresponsive on a sidewalk at around 1:30 a.m. on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights.

He was rushed to Interfaith Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the killing is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Just a few hours earlier, a man was shot in the head and killed in Flatbush, but police have not said if the two incidents are related.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters