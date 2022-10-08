NYC crime: Man shot in the head and killed in Brooklyn
article
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot in the head and killed in Brooklyn on Friday night.
Authorities say that at around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call of an assault in progress near Bedford Avenue and Albemarle Road in the Flatbush neighborhood.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, a 40-year-old man lying unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters
So far, there have been no arrests, and an investigation ongoing.
The deceased has not yet been identified pending proper family notification.