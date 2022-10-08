NYC crime: Man shot in the head and killed in Brooklyn

article

The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot in the head and killed in Brooklyn on Friday night.

Authorities say that at around 10:30 p.m., police responded to a 9-1-1 call of an assault in progress near Bedford Avenue and Albemarle Road in the Flatbush neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, a 40-year-old man lying unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, there have been no arrests, and an investigation ongoing.

The deceased has not yet been identified pending proper family notification.