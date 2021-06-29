Man stabbed in anti-gay attack on subway platform

article

A 29-year-old man was stabbed with an unknown object by a man who made anti-gay statements towards him aboard a northbound No.2 train, said police.

Cops were searching for the suspect who got into an argument with the passenger at about 3:30 a.m. Monday. The dispute escalated into a physical confrontation.

When the train stopped at West 34 Street and 7 Avenue, the argument spilled onto the northbound platform, where the suspect stabbed the victim with an unknown object, said police.

The man reboarded the train and realized he had stab wounds to the left side of his chest and torso. He was later treated at Mount Sinai West for non-life-threatening injuries.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is asking anyone with information about the assault to contact them at the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

The assault came hours after New York City concluded its virtual LGBTQ Pride weekend. Despite the change due to the pandemic, demonstrators and celebrations were held across the city.

