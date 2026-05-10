Man stabbed from behind walking into subway station in Harlem; suspect still sought

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The Brief A verbal dispute ended with a suspect stabbing a 28-year-old man in the back and chest. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, while the suspect fled the scene on foot. The NYPD has not yet identified or apprehended the attacker.



The NYPD are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect after an argument took a violent turn in Harlem last week.

What we know:

The incident began when a 28-year-old man and an unidentified man got into a verbal dispute at the intersection of West 145th Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue around 1:19 p.m. Friday.

Police say the suspect approached the victim from behind as he entered the 145th Street Station, pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the back and chest.

The suspect fled on foot, and the victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The suspect has yet to be apprehended, and his identity is still unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stopper's Hotline.