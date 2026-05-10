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Man stabbed from behind walking into subway station in Harlem; suspect still sought

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Published  May 10, 2026 11:01am EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY
article

The Brief

    • A verbal dispute ended with a suspect stabbing a 28-year-old man in the back and chest.
    • The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, while the suspect fled the scene on foot.
    • The NYPD has not yet identified or apprehended the attacker.

NEW YORK CITY - The NYPD are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect after an argument took a violent turn in Harlem last week.

What we know:

The incident began when a 28-year-old man and an unidentified man got into a verbal dispute at the intersection of West 145th Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue around 1:19 p.m. Friday.

Police say the suspect approached the victim from behind as he entered the 145th Street Station, pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the back and chest.

The suspect fled on foot, and the victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The suspect has yet to be apprehended, and his identity is still unknown.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stopper's Hotline.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.

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