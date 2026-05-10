Man stabbed from behind walking into subway station in Harlem; suspect still sought
NEW YORK CITY - The NYPD are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect after an argument took a violent turn in Harlem last week.
What we know:
The incident began when a 28-year-old man and an unidentified man got into a verbal dispute at the intersection of West 145th Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue around 1:19 p.m. Friday.
Police say the suspect approached the victim from behind as he entered the 145th Street Station, pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the back and chest.
The suspect fled on foot, and the victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
What we don't know:
The suspect has yet to be apprehended, and his identity is still unknown.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stopper's Hotline.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NYPD.