Man slashed in back onboard subway in Upper West Side

The NYPD was investigating a slashing aboard a subway car on the Upper West Side.

The victim got into an argument with the suspect at about 11:30 p.m. on a northbound C train, according to cops.

The suspect then slashed the victim in the back with an unknown object.

The male, who was in his teens or 20s, got off at the 81st Street/Museum of Natural History station and fled in an unknown direction, added New York City police.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The victim refused medical attention.

Anyone with information about the attack should contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at any of the following: 1-800-577-TIPS or online at CrimeStoppers.com or @NYPDTips.