Upper West Side shooting person of interest in custody, police say

A person of interest has been taken into custody for questioning in connection with Thursday’s shooting on the Upper West Side, according to police.

Officials say a man was shot in the shoulder and leg just after 9 a.m. on West 69th Street and Columbus Avenue.

Perez found two bullets lodged in his car. He said he heard the men arguing before gunfire erupted.

The shooter then fled into the subway, causing disruptions as police chased him through the Upper West Side and into the 72nd Street station.

(A man was shot on the Upper West Side in broad daylight, and the suspect was seen carrying a gun before fleeing on the subway. Police are searching the A, B, C and D trains. (Credit: Robert Moses))

The gunman led police on a pursuit through the Upper West Side, ultimately reaching the 72nd Street subway station.

Witnesses reported hearing an argument before the shooting, with one saying they overheard, "Give me my money!" Authorities found numerous shell casings and a trail of blood at the scene.

Officers, with canine units, attempted to track him, while firefighters cut power to the subway tracks in an effort to prevent his escape. Despite these efforts, the suspect managed to flee through a subway hatch.

A source told FOX 5 NY that the 47-year-old victim, who is in stable condition, owns a computer repair shop on 68th Street, and the shooter is allegedly a former employee who was recently fired.

Witnesses said that the shooter was last seen wearing a white hat, green jacket, and a blue hoodie.

No charges have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.