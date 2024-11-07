Man shot on Upper West Side; suspect seen carrying gun, fleeing on subway

A man was shot in the shoulder and leg on Thursday morning on the Upper West Side, police said.

It happened around 9:20 a.m. on West 69th Street and Columbus Avenue.

A man was shot on the Upper West Side in broad daylight, and the suspect was seen carrying a gun before fleeing on the subway. Police are searching the A, B, C and D trains. (Credit: Robert Moses)

Police said the man is in stable condition.

The suspect fled in transit, police said.

As the police are searching for the suspect, the MTA said the following train services are disrupted:

A, B, C, and D trains are delayed in both directions

Northbound A‌ local from Canal Street to 125 Street

Northbound D local from 59 Street to 125 Street

Few other details were released.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.