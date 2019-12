article

A man was shot and stabbed on a subway train in Williamsburg, Brooklyn early on Christmas morning.

Police say it happened in the Lorimer Street Station on the M line at about 12:20 a.m.

Police say the man was shot in the shoulder and had apparent stab wounds in his back.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police don't have any suspect description and described the victim as "highly uncooperative".