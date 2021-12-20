Knife-wielding man who charged at officers shot and killed in Crown Heights: Cops

A knife-wielding man who took police from the street to a subway station and back above ground was shot and killed by cops as he charged at an officer in Crown Heights, according to the NYPD.

Cops responded to a call at 4:10 a.m. Monday about a man with a knife and a gun on Eastern Parkway near Utica Avenue. When they arrived, officers confronted the man who had a knife in one hand and his hand in another pocket, said police. Officers ordered the man to drop the knife, but he refused and walked into the Utica Ave. subway station.

Cops ordered the man to drop the knife, again. When he refused, he was tasered twice by two officers, but it had no effect, said Assistant Chief Michael Kemper Commanding Officer Brooklyn South during a news briefing.

The man fled the station onto Eastern Parkway. Officers on the street ordered the man to drop the knife. He refused and then advanced toward the officers and charged at them with a knife, said police.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

RELATED: Arrest made in execution-style murder on Brooklyn street

Two officers fired ten rounds striking the man in the torso. EMS brought the man to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect had not yet been identified. The knife which was about seven inches long was recovered at the scene.

A man who charged at police officers with a knife was shot and killed on Eastern Parkway. (NYPD)

A police investigation was underway. Schenectady Ave. and Utica Ave. remained closed.