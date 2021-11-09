Arrest made in execution-style murder on Brooklyn street

The NYPD commissioner has announced an arrest in connection with a shocking murder caught on video in Brooklyn. The woman, who has not been identified, was arrested by police in Jacksonville, Florida.

In August, a woman wearing black leggings, a silver belt, black and white sneakers, and a big white purse got out of a double-parked white sedan, walked around a parked BMW, stepped onto the curb, walked across the sidewalk, pulled a small handgun from behind her back, and put a bullet in the back of the head of a woman chatting with some people by a stoop.

The shooter then turned around, got into the driver's seat of the car, and drove off.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

She did all this in front of several witnesses and video cameras.

The NYPD released video footage from those cameras showing the shocking execution-style murder of Delia Johnson, 42, on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights.

Johnson's mother, Delia Berry, believes her daughter knew the killer.

"She shot my baby in the street. She used to come to my home, eat in my house," Berry told FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso. "I can't put it together. I can't understand, I don't understand that kind of violence today."

Johnson's brother told the Daily News he believes the killer followed his sister from a neighborhood funeral that they'd both attended.

"She was at a funeral earlier in the evening for an old neighborhood friend to pay her respects, and then this happened," Mathis Johnson told the paper. "It was horrible. That lady executed my sister."

Johnson leaves behind several family members, including a teenage daughter.

VIDEO: 10 shot in 'brazen, coordinated attack' in Queens

Advertisement