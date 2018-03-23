Man shares how he lost 300 lbs through diet and exercise

Less than two years ago Gary Hall was morbidly obese, weighing over 500 pounds. Hall was unemployed, and spent most of the day watching TV. That’s when Hall decided to change his diet and hit the gym. Since then, Hall has lost 300 pounds.

“I was eating McDonald’s twice a day--everything was fast food, never cooked, he told Fox 9. “I was probably drinking six liters of Mountain Dew a day.”

Diagnosed with diabetes, Hall knew he had to make a change, or things would end badly.

“Just stopped the pop,” he said. “I started eating chicken, cooking dinner at home.”

Through diet and exercise, Hall has now lost 300 pounds, but he says his success isn’t because of any trendy diet or complicated workout. If you ask him, there’s only one thing that really matters.

“Don’t be afraid to fail,” he said. “You’re gonna fall off. It’s not about how many times you fail, it’s about getting back up.”

It’s never too late to start achieving your dreams, but you can’t do it until you take the first step. If Gary can do it, so can you.