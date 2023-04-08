Man robbed of $92k while changing his tire in Brooklyn

article

The NYPD are searching for two individuals who stole a bag containing $92,000 from the trunk of a man's vehicle in Borough Park.

Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, a 32 year-old-man stopped his vehicle in front of 881 54th Street to change his tire, when the two individuals approached him.

As the man was on the side of his vehicle, one individual went straight to the trunk and removed the bag containing $92,000.

The two suspects fled the scene with the bag and headed southbound on 9th Avenue.

The NYPD is asking for assistance in identifying the two individuals depicted in the photo.

RELATED: Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx

The suspects were seen on surveillance video.

Both individuals are described as males with dark skin complexion, one wearing a golf hat and black pants and the other wearing a black and white checkered shirt and black pants.\

No arrests have been made. The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

RELATED: Boxer robbed of $150K at Jay-Z's 40-40 club