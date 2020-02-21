Man robbed at knifepoint in Equinox Gym locker room

Police in New York were searching for a man who robbed a man inside the locker room of an Upper West Side Equinox Gym.

The NYPD says it happened about 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, February 2 at the location at 2465 Broadway.

The gym was closed at the time and a man was working inside the men's locker room when a man came in with a knife and demanded his things.

Police say the man took off with the victim's keys and cigarettes. The unidentified victim was not hurt.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the man they are looking for in connection with the armed robbery. If you have any information they want you to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. They say that all calls are strictly confidential.