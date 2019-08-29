Man on e-bike killed in crash with pedestrian in Central Park

article

A man riding an electronic bicycle in Central Park who collided with a 77-year-old pedestrian has died, according to the NYPD.

Police responded to a 911 call about the man lying on the ground on Aug. 26 at about 3:21 p.m.

Charles Cheeseboro, 43, of Manhattan, suffered head trauma when he was rushed to NY Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. He died on Wednesday.

Cheeseboro was riding the 3-bike on East Drive when he collided with the male pedestrian who was crossing in the crosswalk at 74th St.

An investigation was ongoing.