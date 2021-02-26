Man murdered in car in Queens

Police in Queens were investigating a murder of a 25-year-old man in a car.

It happened about 12:45 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Woodhaven Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue in the Woodhaven section.

NYPD officers found the man inside a silver car with a gunshot wound to the chest. EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital but it was too late to save his life.

An initial investigation concluded that the victim had been in an argument with someone in another car. The other driver pulled out a gun and shot him before driving off.

Police have not made any arrests. The name of the victim has not been released.

