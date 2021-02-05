Family of 6 zip tied during home invasion in Queens

article

The NYPD is investigating after a home invasion where six members of a family were zip-tied inside of their home in Queens.

According to authorities, just before 3 a.m. Friday morning, two armed men entered a home on 89th Street, near Jamaica Avenue in Woodhaven through its basement window.

The suspects used zip ties to restrain the entire family and demanded cash and jewelry but only made off with three copies of a safe box key.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The NYPD says all calls are confidential.

