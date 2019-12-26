Man killed in Christmas Day hit-and-run

article

A 67-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in South Ozone Park.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call about a man lying between two parked cars in the area of 114th Street and Rockaway Boulevard on Christmas Day.

Video from Citizen App shows a heavy police prescence at the scene at around 9:30 p.m.

The man suffered severe trauma to his head and torso, according to police.

Ainsely Dalrymple of Hempstead was rushed to Jamaica Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Cops believe the driver of the silver or gray Toyota that took off from the scene struck Dalrymple as he was crossing Rockaway Boulevard, from north to south. The driver of the vehicle was travelling westbound.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly hit-and-run is encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted to the Crime Stoppers website at www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

118 pedestrians have been killed so far in 2019, compared to 115 in 2018.

Six people were killed last week by motor vehicles in New York City, with four of those deaths happening in one 24-hour period.