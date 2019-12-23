After spike in pedestrian deaths, NYPD to crack down on dangerous driving

New Yorkers can expect an increased police presence at busy intersections in the future, as the number of pedestrian-related traffic deaths has gone up.

117 pedestrians have been killed so far in 2019, compared to 115 in 2018.

The news comes after six people were killed last week by motor vehicles, with four of those deaths happening in one 24-hour period.

Officials say that box trucks were involved in several of those deaths. The NYPD has already increased ticketing to those and other drivers for failure to yield.

City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez, chair of the Transportation Committee, is considering proposing legislation to drastically reduce speeds at intersections.

“I believe that speed limits at the intersections should be 5 miles per hour,” Rodriguez said. “That should be the law.”

Department of Transportation Commisioner Polly Trottenberg said that plans to increase protected bike lanes citywide will continue, although the number of cyclist deaths in New York City has almost tripled, from 10 in 2018 to 28 so far this year.

