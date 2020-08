A man sitting in a parked van in Queens was killed by a falling during the storm on Tuesday afternoon.

The NYPD says that 60-year-old Mario Siles was in a Dodge van in front of 143-28 84 Drive in the Briarwood section at about 1 p.m. when a large tree fell onto the roof of the vehicle.

The tree crushed the roof and pinned Siles inside. He died at the scene.

Siles was the only known death in the city due to Tropical Storm Isaias.