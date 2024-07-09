Man indicted for allegedly throwing, burning puppy: DA Alvin Bragg

article

A man was indicted on Tuesday for allegedly throwing and burning a young puppy, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg said.

Joseph Kauffman, 22, allegedly threw his 14-week-old puppy, Luca, off a bed, breaking several of the dog's bones back in March. After throwing him, Kauffman then put Luca in the bathtub and washed him with scalding hot water which burned him.

Luca, the border collie, was taken to the BluePearl Pet Hospital as he couldn't walk.

"As alleged, Joseph Kauffmann abused his dog by throwing him off the bed and scalding him with hot water for a prolonged period of time," Bragg said. "Pets are expected to be cared for by their owners, and this horrific alleged behavior will not be tolerated."

Luca had two femur fractures, three rib fractures, and severe burns on his back, ear, forehead, eye, and muzzle, Bragg said.

On April 1, Luca was transported to the ASPCA Animal Hospital where he underwent surgery to fix his femurs.

Luca remained at the ASPCA Animal Hospital, receiving medical attention until late May.

Kauffman is charged with one count of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and one count of Overdriving, Torturing, and Injuring Animals.