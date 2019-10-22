Man in handcuffs escapes through police car window

article

A man in handcuffs who had escaped from a police cruiser was tackled by cops in the middle of an intersection on the Upper West Side.

Video of the wild scene Monday showed police tackling the man who had managed to elude one officer before being swarmed.

An officer is seen picking up a knife that police told the NY Post was dropped by the suspect.

The incident occurred while cops were investigating a shooting about a block away at around 4 p.m.

Three people were taken into custody.

Police were investigating how the suspet manged to escape and they searched for the shooter in the earlier incident.