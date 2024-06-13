Man ID'd, arrested after West Carteret, NJ shooting

Police say they have taken a man into custody after a woman was shot and killed and another was wounded outside a New Jersey home Wednesday morning.

Guarav Gill, 20, of Kent, Washington, is charged with:

One count of first-degree Murder

Two counts of second-degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose

One count of second-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

One count of fourth-degree Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine

One count of first-degree Attempted Murder

Mayor Daniel Reiman said two women were shot outside a home on Roosevelt Avenue, West Carteret.

One victim, Jasvir Kaur, 29, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deaad at the hospital, the Middlesex Prosecutor's Office said.

The other victim, a 20-year-old woman, is in critical condition at University Hospital in Newark.

The Middlesex Prosecutor's office said Gill is being held at the Middlesex County Correctional Center pending the results of his pre-trial detention hearing.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cassens of the Carteret Police Department at 732-541-3852 or Detective Morillo of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-8843.