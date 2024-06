Two people were shot outside a New Jersey home Wednesday morning.

Mayor Dan Reiman sent out an alert saying the incident happened just after 9 a.m.

Reiman said two people were shot outside a home on Roosevelt Avenue, West Carteret.

They were taken by helicopter to a local trauma center.

There are no details on their condition.

A nearby school was in lockdown as a precaution.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.