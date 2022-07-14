Man hospitalized after Upper West Side subway stabbing

A man has reportedly been hospitalized after being stabbed inside a subway station on the Upper West Side on Thursday evening.

Authorities say the victim was stabbed around 5:30 p.m. at the West 72nd Street and Broadway station.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

So far, police have made no arrests and an investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

