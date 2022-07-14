Expand / Collapse search

Man hospitalized after Upper West Side subway stabbing

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Upper West Side
The NYPD is investigating after a man was reportedly stabbed at the West 72nd Street and Broadway subway station at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday evening.

NEW YORK - A man has reportedly been hospitalized after being stabbed inside a subway station on the Upper West Side on Thursday evening.

Authorities say the victim was stabbed around 5:30 p.m. at the West 72nd Street and Broadway station.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

So far, police have made no arrests and an investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.