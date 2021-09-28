Man found dead in exhaust fan on building's roof

article

A man who tried to break into a restaurant in southern New Jersey was found dead in the exhaust fan on the roof, according to police.

The body was found just before 10 a.m. Monday in Galloway Township.

It was not clear how or when the man became trapped or who discovered it.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Officials had not yet determined his identity.

A similar robbery at the restaurant occurred a few weeks ago and police were trying to determine if the two incidents were connected.

Anyone with information should contact Galloway Township Police at 609-652-3705.

With the Associated Press