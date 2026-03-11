Man fatally struck by F train causes major NYC subway delays in Queens

The Brief A man was fatally struck by a Manhattan-bound F train at the 63rd Drive station in Rego Park around 5:15 p.m., triggering a major service disruption. Power was cut so that police could investigate, suspending E, F, M and R train service for more than three hours during the height of rush hour. Packed platforms and frustrated commuters filled Queens stations before service was fully restored around 8:30 p.m.



Thousands of commuters faced major NYC subway delays during the Tuesday evening rush after a man was fatally struck by a train in Queens, authorities said.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. at the 63rd Drive station in Rego Park, just as riders packed platforms and trains heading home.

What happened in Queens?

The MTA said an unidentified man was on the tracks when he was hit by a Manhattan-bound F train.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal strike triggered a cascade of disruptions on the E, F, M and R lines, bringing service to a standstill for more than three hours at the height of rush hour.

Trains that typically run through Roosevelt Island and Rockefeller Center were suspended, leaving riders stranded and scrambling for alternate routes.

Timeline:

The FDNY cut power to the tracks so that the NYPD could investigate, halting service until electricity could be safely restored.

With no trains moving, platforms quickly became overcrowded, and some commuters waited for extended periods with limited information.

Video from the station showed jam-packed platforms as frustrated riders checked their phones and listened for announcements. Many were left inching their way home well past their usual arrival times.

Power was restored at about 8 p.m., and service resumed around 8:30 p.m., according to the MTA.

By late Tuesday night, officials said the affected lines were running on schedule.