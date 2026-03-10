Several NYC subway lines are delayed after man is hit by train, MTA reports

article

The Brief Trains running on the E, F, M and R lines are currently experiencing delays, according to the MTA. The delays are being caused by emergency teams responding to an individual who was struck by a train. Police report that the man was pronounced dead on the scene.



Subway lines experiencing delays

What we know:

The MTA reports that emergency teams are responding to an individual who was struck by a train near 63 Drive and Rego Park.

A 911 call was made at 5:16 p.m. earlier today, March 10, regarding a man hit by a southbound F train.

Police report that the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation is currently underway.

What we don't know:

It is not currently known when the trains will resume their normal schedule.

It is also not known how the train struck the victim.