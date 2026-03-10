Several NYC subway lines are delayed after man is hit by train, MTA reports
NEW YORK - Trains running on the E, F, M and R lines are currently delayed in both directions, according to the MTA.
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 23: People sit on an F train at the Herald Square subway station on April 23, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
Subway lines experiencing delays
What we know:
The MTA reports that emergency teams are responding to an individual who was struck by a train near 63 Drive and Rego Park.
A 911 call was made at 5:16 p.m. earlier today, March 10, regarding a man hit by a southbound F train.
Police report that the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
An investigation is currently underway.
What we don't know:
It is not currently known when the trains will resume their normal schedule.
It is also not known how the train struck the victim.
The Source: This article includes information from MTA's official website.