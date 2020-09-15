Man drowns at Jersey Shore in rough ocean waters

article

Swimmers along the New Jersey shore were advised to use caution Tuesday after a man drowned in seas churned as Hurricane Paulette battered Bermuda.

The 60-year-old and his 24-year-old son were swimming near the Vance Avenue beach in Lavalette on Monday when they had trouble in the rough surf, Mayor Walter LaCicero told the Asbury Park Press.

They were rescued, but the older man did not survive. Their names have not been released.

Officials closed beaches in nearby Seaside Heights after making about four water rescues on Monday. Neighboring Seaside Park reported five rescues in a 3-hour span.

The National Weather Service warned of a high rip current risk through Tuesday night. Forecasters said all swimmers entering the surf zone would likely face life-threatening rip currents and everyone is encouraged to stay out of the ocean.

