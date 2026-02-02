Man, dog found dead in mobile vet van after snow clogs exhaust in Queens: reports

article

The Brief A man and a dog were found dead inside a mobile vet clinic in Queens over the weekend. Another man was also found unconscious, but is now stable. Reports state that the van filled with exhaust after being clogged by snow.



Last month's snowfall may have led to the deaths of a veterinarian and a dog during an operation in Queens this past weekend, according to reports.

What we know:

An unconscious and unresponsive 57-year-old man was pronounced dead in the 150 block of 65th Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Another man, 73, was also found unconscious by police, and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Dig deeper:

A dog was also found dead, according to a report by the New York Post, which states that the men were performing an operation when generator exhaust poured into the mobile vet clinic.

Photos show a generator next to the parked van, which was surrounded by snow from the city's most recent snowstorm.

The surviving victim's brother told the Post that the men collapsed after "inhaling carbon monoxide for four hours."

What we don't know:

Police say the cause of death has yet to be determined, but is not considered suspicious at this time.

The identity of the deceased victim has not been released, along with any details about the deceased dog or its owner.