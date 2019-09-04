Man dies in tree-trimming accident while preparing for Dorian

A man has died following a tree-trimming accident in Seminole County.

Authorities said Joseph Walden, 56, of Ocoee, was trimming a tree at a residence in the 700 block of Suzette Drive, in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian.

Witnesses said Waldon was sitting on a tree limb, using a chain saw to trim limbs, when a limb he was cutting broke free and knocked him to the ground.

According to paramedics, Waldon sustained injuries to his head. He was rushed to Health Central Hospital, just a few minutes away, where he was pronounced deceased.

Authorities are reminding people to be safe while preparing for the storm.

"Get somebody professional to trim your trees, because it's not worth your life," said Edwin Youman, Battalion Chief with the Ocoee Fire Department, "and a lot of people are not trained to do it, and some instances, people are climbing trees and not using ladders to make that happen, by trimming trees. If you are going to do it, you have to have people around too, to assist you."

The identity of the man was not immediately released.