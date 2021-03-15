Man dies after being shot answering door in Brooklyn

A 47-year-old man has died six days after he was shot while he answered the door at his Brooklyn apartment.

Jeroid Tindal was shot in the face and chest at about 10 p.m. on March 8 at his apartment in the Independence Towers complex in Williamsburg, police said.

Tindal was taken to Woodhull Hospital in critical condition. He died on Sunday.

The NYPD has not made any arrest and had not yet provided a description of the suspect.

The Daily News reports that Tindal was charged in a 1989 golf club attack in Brooklyn in which the victim spent time in a coma before dying. State prison records show that he was convicted of attempted murder and conditionally released on parole in 2004.