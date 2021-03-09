Man shot in face and chest as he answered front door: Cops

A man was shot in the face and chest as he answered the front door of his apartment in Brooklyn, said police.

The shooting took place at about 10 p.m. inside the Independence Towers in Williamsburg. The 47-year-old victim opened the door after someone knocked when he was shot multiple times, said police.

The man was taken to Woodhull Hospital in critical condition.

Police had not yet provided a description of the suspect. An investigation was underway.