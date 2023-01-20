Man dies after being pushed onto subway tracks on Upper West Side
NEW YORK - A man has died after he was shoved onto the subway tracks on the Upper West Side on Friday.
According to authorities, the suspect, 28-year-old Andre Boyce, got into an argument with the 34-year-old victim at around 2 a.m., before pushing the victim onto the tracks.
The victim reportedly struck his head on a rail and died.
Boyce was taken into custody and allegedly has a history of mental health issues.
Charges are currently pending against Boyce.