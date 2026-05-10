Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Riverhead
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. - Authorities are investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon on Topping Drive in Riverhead.
What we know:
According to the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad, Southampton Town Police officers responded around 2:40 p.m. to a report of an escalating domestic violence situation. During the encounter, officers confronted a man who was reportedly armed with a knife.
Police say the situation turned violent, and officers opened fire, striking the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman involved in the incident was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to officials. Three Southampton Town Police officers were also taken to a hospital for evaluation and were later treated and released.
What we don't know:
The investigation remains ongoing, and officials have not yet released the identity of the man or further details about what led to the confrontation.
The Source: Information from the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad.