Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Riverhead

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The Brief Authorities are investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon on Topping Drive in Riverhead. Southampton Town Police officers responded around 2:40 p.m. to a report of an escalating domestic violence situation. Police say the situation turned violent, and officers opened fire, striking the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



Authorities are investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon on Topping Drive in Riverhead.

What we know:

According to the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad, Southampton Town Police officers responded around 2:40 p.m. to a report of an escalating domestic violence situation. During the encounter, officers confronted a man who was reportedly armed with a knife.

Police say the situation turned violent, and officers opened fire, striking the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman involved in the incident was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to officials. Three Southampton Town Police officers were also taken to a hospital for evaluation and were later treated and released.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials have not yet released the identity of the man or further details about what led to the confrontation.