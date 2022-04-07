Man climbs Brooklyn Bridge during rush hour

article

The NYPD took a man who scaled the cables of the Brooklyn Bridge during the morning rush hour on Thursday into custody.

The incident created a traffic nightmare for commuters.

The man, wearing a red baseball cap and pants, started scaling the bridge around 6:30 a.m.

Police had to close two lanes of eastbound traffic during the incident.

NYPD officers climbed out above the man and eventually coaxed him off of the cables.

The man was handcuffed and taken away to a hospital.

His motives were not clear but photos taken from the scene showed him wearing a HHCares t-shirt. HHCares is the Howard Hughes Corporation's company-wide social responsibility program.

All lanes of traffic were reopened by 7:30 a.m.