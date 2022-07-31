Man choked, attempted to rape woman in Brooklyn: NYPD

The NYPD's Special Victims Squad is hunting for a man accused of attempting to rape a woman who was walking her dog in Brooklyn.

Authorities say the victim, a 30-year-old woman, was walking her dog near Woodbine Street and Ridgewood Place in Bushwick at around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning when the suspect approached her from behind.

Police say the suspect then grabbed the woman, putting her in a chokehold and forcing her to the ground.

The suspect continued to strangle the victim on the ground while simulating sex over her clothing, before stopping and running away heading east on Woodbine Street.

The victim suffered injuries to her neck and face and refused medical attention at the scene, but later sought treatment at Interfatith Medical Center.

The suspect is described as around 30 years old, standing 5'8" tall with a medium build, black hair in dreads, with a mustache and chin hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with a rose design on the front, a black t-shirt, black shorts, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.