Bottle-wielding assailant attacked woman walking dog in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a woman who assaulted a 32-year-old woman walking her dog on a sidewalk in Brooklyn last month.
The victim, who had a dog on a leash, was about to open the front door of an apartment building on Bushwick Avenue near Troutman Street in Bushwick at about 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, when a woman suddenly dashed up behind her, slammed the door shut, and hit her on the shoulder with a bottle, police said.
The NYPD released security camera video showing the unidentified attacker waving the bottle at the 32-year-old woman, who backs away, and then hitting her left shoulder with the bottle.
The attacker took off northbound on Bushwick Avenue, police said. The victim declined medical attention.
If you have any information, you can contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), CrimeStoppers.NYPDonline.org, or Twitter @NYPDTips.