Bottle-wielding assailant attacked woman walking dog in Brooklyn

The NYPD is looking for a woman who assaulted a 32-year-old woman walking her dog on a sidewalk in Brooklyn last month.

The victim, who had a dog on a leash, was about to open the front door of an apartment building on Bushwick Avenue near Troutman Street in Bushwick at about 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, when a woman suddenly dashed up behind her, slammed the door shut, and hit her on the shoulder with a bottle, police said.

The NYPD released security camera video showing the unidentified attacker waving the bottle at the 32-year-old woman, who backs away, and then hitting her left shoulder with the bottle.

The attacker took off northbound on Bushwick Avenue, police said. The victim declined medical attention.