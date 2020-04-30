Man caught driving 142 MPH on New York highway

article

While there are fewer cars on the road, rates of speeding are increasing.

The New York State Police say they caught a driver driving 142 mph on the Palisades Parkway this week.

It happened on Tuesday, April 28, at approximately 2:30 p.m. State Police from the Haverstraw barracks saw an Audi S-8 traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on the Palisades Parkway in the town of Ramapo.

Troopers verified the speed at 142 mph on radar in a 55 mph zone.

Police say the driver, Sergey Reznichenko, 34, of Spring Valley was ticketed for speeding and improper passing. He is due back in Ramapo Town Court on May 25.

Speeding incidents are up across the state. In New York City officials report speeding has grown as much as 200 percent in some places.

