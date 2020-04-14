Driver in London hits 151 MPH on coronavirus cleared road

With London roads cleared by coronavirus lockdowns, speeders are taking advantage of the open roads by hitting the gas pedal.

Metropolitan Police Superintendent Andy Cox says one driver hit speeds of 151 miles per hour on the M1.

The driver ran from the police and eventually dumped out of his car in Edgware. He got away on foot.

Police dashcam footage showed the pursuit.

Cox warns of the danger of fatal and serious crashes due to 'extreme speeds' on the roads. He says hospital beds needed for COVID-19 patients could be taken away by unsafe drivers causing tragedies on the roads.

In another instance a few weeks ago, a driver was clocked going 134 MPH in a 40 MPH zone.

Cox says low-speed zones have seen average speeds by drivers at almost double the posted limits.

